US scientists design coronavirus test to identify infected before showing symptoms – The Guardian

In a report published on Friday, The Guardian claimed that scientists working for the US military have designed a blood-based test that could detect coronavirus before the carrier shows symptoms.

"The test has emerged from a project set up by the US military’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (Darpa) aimed at rapid diagnosis of germ or chemical warfare poisoning," wrote The Guardian's Giles Tremlett.

Market reaction

Markets largely ignored this headline and Wall Street's main indexes remain deep in the negative territory on Friday. As of writing, the S&P 500 was down 2% on the day while the Nasdaq Composite was losing 1.75%.