US says it hopes for peaceful resolution of India-China border dispute – Reuters

The United States is closely monitoring the border dispute between India and China and it hopes for a peaceful resolution, a State Department spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Market implications

Tensions between India and China have flared with the nuclear-armed countries accusing each other of trying to seize territory across their disputed Himalayan border.

India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has said the latest border standoff is:

The most serious situation after 1962. In fact, after 45 years, we have had military casualties on this border. The quantum of forces currently deployed by both sides at the LAC is also unprecedented,

Jaishankar told Rediff.com in an interview last week.

Risk-off asset classes will come under demand if the news of further escalation picks up traction in the markets.