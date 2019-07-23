US sanctions Chinese oil buyer over alleged Iran violations - Reuters

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a speech late-Monday that the US sanctioned Chinese state-run energy company Zhuhai Zhenrong Co Ltd for allegedly violating restrictions imposed on Iran’s oil sector.

Pompeo said: “We’ve said that we will sanction any sanctionable behavior, and we mean it.”

Zhuhai Zhenrong “knowingly engaged in a significant transaction for the purchase or acquisition of crude oil from Iran” after the expiration of a US sanctions waiver covering China on May 2, Pompeo added.

Extra Reading:

Iran: U.S. Secretary Pompeo said the U.S. is serious about enforcing sanctions

US Sec. of State Pompeo: US does not want war with Iran