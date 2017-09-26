US: Sales of new single-family houses in Aug were 560,000, 3.4% below July

US: Sales of new single-family houses in Aug were 560,000, 3.4% below JulyBy Eren Sengezer
"Sales of new single-family houses in August 2017 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 560,000," the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development announced on Tuesday.
Key quotes:
- This is 3.4 percent below the revised July rate of 580,000 and is 1.2 percent below the August 2016 estimate of 567,000.
- The median sales price of new houses sold in August 2017 was $300,200.
- The average sales price was $368,100.
- The seasonally-adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of August was 284,000. This represents a supply of 6.1 months at the current sales rate.
