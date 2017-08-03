US: Sales of merchant wholesalers down 0.1% in January

US: Sales of merchant wholesalers down 0.1% in JanuaryBy Eren ŞENGEZER
Key findings from the latest monthly wholesale trade report:
- The January 2017 sales of merchant wholesalers, except manufacturers’ sales branches and offices, were $463.6 billion, down 0.1% from the revised December level
- This number was up 8.4% from the January 2016 level
- Total inventories of merchant wholesalers, except manufacturers’ sales branches and offices, were $600.0 billion, down 0.2% from the revised December level.
- The January inventories/sales ratio for merchant wholesalers, except manufacturers’ sales branches and offices, based on seasonally adjusted data, was 1.29. The January 2016 ratio was 1.37.