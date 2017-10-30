US, S. Korea, Japan urge N. Korea to cease 'irresponsible' provocations - RTRS

US, S. Korea, Japan urge N. Korea to cease 'irresponsible' provocations - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
The US military came out with a brief statement on Monday, noting that the senior defense officials from the US, South Korea, and Japan held trilateral talks and urged North Korea to end its “destructive and reckless path” of weapons development, Reuters reports.
The statement read: “Together they called upon North Korea to refrain from irresponsible provocations that aggravate regional tensions, and to walk away from its destructive and reckless path of development.”
