US, Russia unveil differences and readiness to talk

Early Thursday morning in Asia, Reuters conveyed comments from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Although both the countries confirmed differences on various ground, their readiness to talk and solve the problems seem to sigh relief versus the previously tough talks.

Key comments from Blinken suggest the US “seeking stable, predictable relations with Russia,” as well as “When Russia acts aggressively against the US, our partners, our allies, we'll respond.”

On the other hand, Russia’s Lavrov seemed a bit tougher while saying, “the discussions should be honest and based on mutual respect.” Additional comments from Kremlin diplomat are as follows:

We have serious differences in our assessment of the international situation. We are ready to discuss all issues. The main thing is to use diplomatic sources. We have to cooperate in spheres where our interests coincide. We would be ready to sort out issues left over from the previous administration. Hopes for a productive dialogue.

Market reaction…

Given the global traders’ more attention to the Fed and tapering, portrayed by the latest risk-off mood, the US-Russia update got mostly ignored. Even so, the US stock futures began Friday on a back foot while following the Wall Street close.

