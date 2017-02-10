US: Room for ISM manufacturing to increase to around 60 levels – Danske Bank

US: Room for ISM manufacturing to increase to around 60 levels – Danske BankBy Sandeep Kanihama
In the US, the main release is the ISM manufacturing index for September and given that regional PMIs have increased, there is also room for ISM manufacturing to increase to around 60 despite PMI manufacturing being stable at a much lower level in September, according to analysts at Danske Bank.
Key Quotes
“This big gap between PMI manufacturing and ISM manufacturing is still puzzling and we think the truth is likely somewhere in the middle, but note markets tend to focus more on ISM.”
