US: Robust private sector growth sustained during September - Markit

US: Robust private sector growth sustained during September - MarkitBy Eren Sengezer
"September data revealed a strong increase in U.S. private sector business activity, with the rate of growth close to August’s seven-month peak," IHS Markit announced on Friday.
Key takeaways:
- The latest expansion of private sector output was driven by a robust upturn in services activity, which contrasted with relatively subdued growth among manufacturing companies.
- At 54.6 in September, the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index was down slightly from 55.3 in August.
- A 55.1, the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Flash U.S. Services PMI Business Activity Index was down only slightly from August’s 21-month peak
- At 53.0, up fractionally from 52.8 in August, the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Flash U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index remained weaker than its post-crisis trend (53.9).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.