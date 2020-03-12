US retaliatory strikes underway in iraq following deadly attack on us, british troops – Reuters

In a developing story, US military is now bombing pro Iran Iraqi militias, in response to yesterday's rocket attack that killed two US soldiers. Arabiya reporting that bombing is happening in north Babylon, hitting Iraqi Hezbollah.

Reuters reported that the Defense Secretary, Mark Esper, and Army General, Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, stopped short of blaming Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah or naming any specific militia.

But they were clear that they believe Iran backed the fighters who carried out the attack, and warned that all options were on the table - language suggesting the United States, Iran and the forces Tehran backs were again on a path toward renewed confrontation inside of Iraq. “I have spoken with the president. He’s given me the authority to do what we need to do, consistent with his guidance,” Esper told reporters at the Pentagon. Asked if a U.S. response could include strikes inside Iran, Esper hinted that strikes against the militia itself were the priority.

Market implications

While troubles are supportive of prices in oil, eyes are on OPEC+.

"One glimmer of hope was the comment that Russia is not closing the door on future cooperation with OPEC, meanwhile President Trump calling the Saudi Prince in relation to the price war has increased speculation that the President could use his political influence in Saudi Arabia to support the market should the US industry feel major pain. In terms of CTAs, we do not expect any material moves as funds were already positioned extremely short in the complex, and elevated volatility will keep excess positioning in check for now," analysts at TD Securities explained.