US: Retail sales were up 0.1% from January 2017, and up 5.7% from last year

Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for February 2017, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $474.0 billion, an increase of 0.1% from the previous month, and 5.7% above February 2016, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today.

Total sales for the December 2016 through February 2017 period were up 5.4% from the same period a year ago. The December 2016 to January 2017 percent change was revised from up 0.4% to up 0.6%. Retail trade sales were up 0.1% from January 2017, and up 5.9% from last year. Gasoline Stations sales were up 19.6% from February 2016, while Nonstore Retailers were up 13.0% from last year.