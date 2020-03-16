The US Census Bureau will release the advance report on Monthly Sales for Retail and Food Services for February on Tuesday, March 17, at 12:30 GMT. Joseph Trevisani, an analyst at FXStreet, with the preview.

Key quotes

“Retail sales are expected to fall to 0.2% in February from 0.3% in January.”

“The retail sales control group, the Bureau of Economic Analysis’ (BEA) GDP component, is predicted to increase 0.4% in February after being flat in January. Sales ex-autos are projected to dip to 0.2% from 0.3%.”

“The February retail sales figures are retrograde and not useful in assessing the current economic direction unless they show an unanticipated drop, in which case, they will be seen as a harbinger of much worse declines to come.”