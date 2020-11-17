US: Retail Sales rise by 0.3% in October vs. 0.5% expected

Retail Sales in US expanded at a softer pace than expected in October.

US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 92.50.

Retail Sales in the US rose by 0.3% on a monthly basis in October to $553.3 billion, the data published by the US Census Bureau showed on Tuesday. This reading followed September's increase of 1.6% (revised from 1.9%) and missed the market expectation of 0.5%.

Additional takeaways

"Total sales for the August 2020 through October 2020 period were up 5.1% from the same period a year ago."

"Retail trade sales were up 0.3% from September 2020, and 8.5% above last year."

"Nonstore retailers were up 29.1% from October 2019, while building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers were up 19.5% from last year."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this report and was last seen losing 0.3% on the day at 92.35.