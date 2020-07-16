US Retail Sales Preview: S&P 500 to rise as investors are bullish

Economists expect US retail sales figures to have risen in June. The upbeat market mood implies only a devastating report would dampen the mood, while anything else would be market-positive, FXStreet’s analyst Yohay Elam reports.
Key quotes
“Headline sales tumbled by 8.2% in March and 14.7% in April, before rebounding by 17.7% in May. For June, estimates stand at an increase of 5%, sending the total volume closer to the levels that were seen in February.”
“The Retail Sales Control Group – also known as the ‘core of the core’ – has suffered less than the headline, surprisingly rising in March by 3.2%, then tumbling by 12.4% in April and bouncing by 11% in May. The measure is projected to rise by 3.6% in June. That would put the control group back to pre-pandemic levels.”
“If sales meet expectations, marginally miss them, or surprise with a beat, the S&P 500 will likely rise and the safe-haven dollar could fall. Only negative retail sales statistics would send stocks down the greenback higher – and that seems highly unlikely.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
