US: Retail sales likely to post a soft 0.1% gain for October – TDS

Analysts at TD Securities are looking for the US retail sales to register a soft 0.1% gain for October as a decline in auto sales likely kept headline sales subdued.
“We expect a rebound in the control group to be the main driver of headline growth, reflecting still-solid consumer spending. Separately, industrial production likely tumbled -0.4% in October owing to a sharp slide in manufacturing activities, which were impacted by the GM strike.”
“Lastly, the NY Empire manufacturing survey will give us a first indication at the performance of the sector in November. The consensus is looking for a modest increase to 6.0 from 4.0 in October.”
EUR/USD clings onto 1.10 amid optimistic trade headlines, ahead of retail sales
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, recovering from the lows. White House adviser Kudlow's optimism is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. US retail sales are awaited.
GBP/USD consolidates gains as amid upbeat polls for Johnson
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2850, consolidating its gains. Recent opinion polls have shown a wider gap for PM Boris Johnson's Conservatives, raising hopes for ratifying his Brexit deal.
USD/JPY clings to modest recovery gains, around mid-108.00s
US-China trade deal hopes helped regain some traction on Friday. The technical set-up might have shifted in favour of bearish traders. Investors look forward to the US macro data for a fresh impetus.
Gold: Set-up remains tilted in favour of bearish traders
Gold failed to capitalize on its recent recovery move from three-month lows, or a support marked by 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $1265-$1557 bullish move and came under some selling pressure on Friday.
US China trade and the global economy: Q&A with FXStreet senior analyst
After the meetings in October it was unclear if the new levies planned for December would be called off. And now, reports suggest that past duties may be removed. All in all, a positive development, isn't it?