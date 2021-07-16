US: Retail Sales increase by 0.6% in June vs. -0.4% expected

- Retail Sales in US rose modestly in June.
- US Dollar Index clings to modest daily gains near 92.70.
Retail Sales in the US rose by 0.6% to $621.3 billion in June following May's contraction of 1.7% (revised from -1.3%), the data published by the US Census Bureau revealed on Friday. This reading came in better than the market expectation for a decline of 0.4%.
"Total sales for the April 2021 through June 2021 period were up 31.5% from the same period a year ago," the publication further revealed. "Retail trade sales were up 0.3% from May 2021 and up 15.6% above last year."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this report and the US Dollar Index was last seen gaining 0.15% on a daily basis at 92.69.
