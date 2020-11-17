US Retail Sales: Despite headline, number still on track for a sharp increase in holiday sales – Wells Fargo

Data released on Tuesday showed an increase of 0.3% in October, below the 0.5% of market consensus; September numbers were revised lower. Analysts at Wells Fargo, point out that despite the miss on the headline retail sales figure, they see numbers largely on track with their forecast for a 9.0% year-over-year increase in holiday sales.
Key Quotes:
“Retail sales increased only 0.3% in October, which was below the 0.5% expected by the consensus, and making things worse is the fact that September’s 1.9% increase was dialed back to an increase of just 1.6% after revisions. Every cut of the October numbers disappointed. Ex-autos, for example was up just 0.2% instead of the 0.6% expectation and control group sales, which offers a good read on personal consumption figures in the GDP report—edged higher by 0.1% versus the 0.5% expectations.”
“Despite the lousy outturn in October, our grouping of store types that comprise overall holiday sales is actually higher than what we had been forecasting for October in our Holiday Sales report. This is largely attributable to revisions to prior months most notably August which was revised from an outright decline to a 1.1% monthly increase. It also suggests scope for some upside revision to Q3 PCE which was already up more than 40% at an annualized rate.”
“Despite the miss on the headline retail sales figure, we largely are on track with our forecast for a 9.0% year-over-year increase in holiday sales. Not only did the October increase exceed the only modest increase we were expecting, but upward revisions put us more ahead of the game through October. Holiday Sales are already 10.8% above where they stood in December of last year. Even if we are down slightly in the final months of the year, we are still on track for a banner year for holiday sales, on a year-over-year basis.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1850 as coronavirus dominates the headlines
EUR/USD is rising above 1.1850 as concerns about the spread of coronavirus on both sides of the Atlantic are countered by Moderna's upbeat vaccine news. US retail sales missed with 1a meager increase of only 0.3% in October. Fed Chair Powell is awaited.
GBP/USD holds high ground amid Brexit hopes, Bailey's optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3250, holding onto high ground. Hopes of an EU-UK post-Brexit deal are boosting the pound. BOE Governor Bailey expressed optimism about a coronavirus vaccine.
XAU/USD trades within tight ranges despite downbeat US dollar
Spot gold (XAU/USD) has traded within a tight $1885-$1893(ish) intra-day range on Tuesday. The precious metal currently trades around $2.5 lower, or down just over 0.1%.
Bitcoin breaks above $17,000 first time since January 2018; the sky is the limit
Bitcoin breaks through another important resistance area. The on-chain metrics imply that the upside is the path of least resistance.
WTI: Teasing triangle breakout on 1H chart ahead of OPEC+ meeting
WTI (futures on NYMEX) has caught a fresh bid wave over the last hour, as it looks to regain the $42 level amid expectations that the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) will delay the oil output hike by three to six months when they meet later on Tuesday.