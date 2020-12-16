US: Retail Sales decline by 1.1% in November vs. 0.3% expected

Retail Sales in the US fell more than expected in November.

US Dollar Index remains depressed around 90.30 after the data.

Retail Sales in the US declined by 1.1% in November to $546.5 billion, the data published by the US Census Bureau showed on Wednesday. This reading followed October's fall of 0.1% and came in worse than the market expectation for a decrease of 0.3%.

Additional takeaways

"Total sales for the September 2020 through November 2020 period were up 5.2% from the same period a year ago."

"Retail trade sales were down 0.8% from October 2020, but 7.1% above last year."

"Nonstore retailers were up 29.2% from November 2019, while food services and drinking places were down 17.2% from last year."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this report and was last seen losing 0.22% on the day at 90.27.