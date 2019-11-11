US: Retail Sales and Industrial Production in focus this week – RBC

In view of analysts at the Royal Bank of Canada, diverging trends in the consumer and industrial sectors are expected to remain in evidence this week for the US economy.

Key Quotes

“Retail sales likely increased in October, adding to gains that saw real consumer spending rise an annualized 3% in Q3.”

“Industrial production is forecast to have slowed further, due in part to labour disruptions in the auto sector that continued in October. Manufacturing has been a drag on growth for much of 2019, falling 1.5% in the first nine months of the year. The ISM manufacturing report showed a slight improvement in sentiment last month—a trend that would be helped by a reduction in trade uncertainty.”