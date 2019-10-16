US Retail Sales and Brexit negotiations amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

Danske Bank analysts suggest that market’s focus is on Brexit negotiations, as today is the last day to reach an agreement ahead of the EU summit starting tomorrow.
“As obstacles remain, we think a deal is unlikely, but that is not the same as saying the negotiations are breaking down. Our base case remains, however, that we will get another extension followed by a snap election.”
“Today's main data release is US retail sales for September. Retail sales have grown for six consecutive months, so we would not be surprised if retail sales disappoint after some strong months. The data release is going to be key for many FOMC members whether to support another cut later this month or not.”
“Fed's Kaplan, Evans and Brainard all speak today. The question is whether they are supportive of another Fed cut or not. The Federal Reserve also releases its beige book at 20:00 CEST. ECB's Knot speaks at 14:30 CEST and Lane speaks at 16:00 CEST.”
“UK CPI inflation for September is due out today at 10:30 CEST.”
EUR/USD holding onto gains amid trade concerns, ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, in familiar ranges. Tensions between the US and China have emerged over purchases of goods and Hong Kong, weighing on the mood. US REtail Sales are awaited.
GBP/USD falling off the highs as Johnson seeks support for Brexit deal
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2750, off the highs. UK PM Johnson is yet to convince the DUP to support the contours of the Brexit deal. Intense negotiations continue in Brussels and London. UK CPI is due later.
USD/JPY: Down but not out, remains on hunt for 200-day MA hurdle
The USD/JPY pair is currently trading near 108.70, representing 0.15% losses on the day. The pair has come under pressure in the Asian session, possibly due to the Sino-Us political friction and the haven demand for the anti-risk Yen.
Gold: Vulnerable to sell-off after bearish outside day
Gold risks falling to recent lows near $1,460, having carved out a bearish outside day candlestick pattern on Tuesday. The yellow metal may face selling pressure and drop to $1,460 in the short term.
Forex Today: Boris on the brink of a Brexit deal, trade concerns reemerge, US Retail Sales eyed
Brexit negotiations: The UK and the EU seem close to a deal that includes an open border on the island of Ireland and a customs border in the Irish Sea.