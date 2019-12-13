US retail sales amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

In view of Danske Bank analysts, today's economic highlight is the release of US retail sales for November.

Key Quotes

“Private consumption has been strong in the US despite the weakness in manufacturing and there is nothing to suggest it should end now although retail sales are very volatile/noisy on a monthly basis.”

“Today, markets will look out for official confirmation of a phase one trade deal between the US and China ahead of the planned 15 December tariff rate hike.”

“Markets expect the Central Bank of Russia to cut rates from 6.50% to 6.25% today. The announcement is at 11:30 CET.”