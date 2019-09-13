US Retail Sales amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

According to Danske Bank analysts, markets will continue to digest the repercussion of yesterday's eventful ECB meeting.

Key Quotes

“Also focus remains on any headlines about a possible interim trade deal between the US and China.”

“EU Finance ministers will meet in Helsinki today. Discussions on the "euro area budgetary instrument for convergence and competitiveness" as well as policy priorities from the new Italian finance minister will both be on the agenda.”

“In the US retail sales figures for August are due out. Last month, the retail sales control group came out much stronger than we expected, indicating strong consumption growth. In light of the recession in the manufacturing sector, we intend to keep an eye on whether private consumption growth can keep up the pace. While a negative surprise is long overdue given the volatility of the time series, fundamentals still look strong and we expect an increase of 0.4% m/m.”