US retail investors plan to put a significant chunk of stimulus into stock market – Deutsche Bank

As the US House recently passed the $1.9 trillion coronavirus (COVID-19) relief, orchestrated by President Joe Biden, investment banks are up with expectations suggesting further fund inflow for the US stock market.

Deutsche Bank belongs to the group while expecting over 40% of stimulus to go straight into the stocks. Details take clues from their recent investor survey suggesting retail players are more inclined to join the fund, also add to the kitty if they’re already in, on receiving stimulus checks.

While the report should extend the current upside momentum, US Treasury yields seem to question the move amid reflation fears.

