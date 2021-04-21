US: Republicans to present counter-proposal to Biden's infrastructure plan on Thursday

US Senator Roger Wicker, the top Republican on the Senate Commerce Committee, told reporters on Wednesday that Republicans are planning to present their counterproposal to US President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.

Market reaction

This headline doesn't seem to be having a noticeable impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.7% at 34,058 and the S&P 500 was rising 0.63% at 4,160. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index is posting small daily losses at 91.15.