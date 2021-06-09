US Republican senators made “a lot of progress” in infrastructure talks – CNN

The US Republican Senators said that the talks on infrastructure spending have progressed well, although more works need to be done, Manu Raju, Chief Congressional Correspondent at CNN said this Wednesday.
Raju tweeted out: “GOP senators emerging from a closed-door meeting with the bipartisan group say they made “a lot of progress” in talks tonight but acknowledge there’s more work ahead to get a deal. Manchin said it was a “very positive” meeting and “moving in the right direction.”
This is a positive development, especially after negotiations between US President Joe Biden and Republican senator Shelley Capito over infrastructure investments were described as hitting a "brick wall."
Market reaction
The US dollar index is trying to find its feet above 90.00 amid a cautious market mood, as investors eagerly await the US inflation data for fresh trading impetus.
In the meantime, US stimulus updates and the Fed’s policy expectations will continue to remain the market catalysts.
