US Republican Minority Leader McCarthy: COVID-19 relief negotiations moving in the right direction

The negotiations on the coronavirus relief aid package are heading in the right direction, US House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said following his second meeting with key Congress leaders.

McCarthy reiterated that the leaders are making progress on the covid relief talks.

Heading back into the discussion, he said, “I think it's going really well,” adding that “I think we are close.”

Last hour, US Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said that “we're still talking" on the coronavirus relief aid package and “probably meeting again tonight.”

Market reaction

The risk sentiment is getting a bit of a lift on McCarthy’s comments, citing progress on stimulus talks.

S&P 500 futures turned positive to inch closer towards 3,700 while the US dollar index reverted towards daily lows near 90.40.