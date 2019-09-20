US reportedly won't scrap auto tariffs in trade deal with Japan - Kyodo

The Japanese news outlet, Kyodo News Agency, cites the latest headlines that the US reportedly won't scrap auto tariffs in trade deal with Japan.

This is not seen as a pleasant news ahead of next week’s meeting between the US President Trump and Japanese PM Abe on the side-lines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Last hour, some sources said that Japan wants the US to provide written assurances that Washington will not impose hefty tariffs on its auto imports, per Reuters.

The bid tone around the Yen appears to have strengthened a bit on the above headlines, as USD/JPY prints fresh session lows near 107.80 amid weaker Treasury yields and modestly flat Wall Street futures.