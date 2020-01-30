US recession risks have eased significantly after being elevated mid-2019 – ANZ

Analysts at ANZ Bank argued that US recession risks have eased significantly after being elevated mid-2019.
Key notes
"This in part reflects the Fed easing policy to an accommodative position. This has contributed to a return to a positive yield curve."
"The domestic fundamentals remain solid and there has been a welcome lift in housing activity. The latter should have positive knock-on effects for industries like manufacturing, retail and financial services."
"We remain wary about conditions in the manufacturing sector, which are currently similar to that of previous instances when the broader economy was in recession. That said, prospects for manufacturing should improve on the back of the US-China Phase I agreement and the pickup in housing activity."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears bet on coronavirus near four-month low to 0.6720, eyes on China PMI
AUD/USD trades near 0.6720 at the start of Friday’s Asian session. The quote earlier slumped to the lowest since October 02, 2019, as fears of China’s coronavirus outbreak grew stronger.
USD/JPY drops to fresh three-week lows near 108.60 amid risk aversion
fter breaking below the 109 handle, the USD/JPY pair extended its slide on Thursday and touched its lowest level since January 8th at 108.58.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin bulls readying critical $9500 barrier break
Bitcoin is now being accepted in Zermatt, a municipality in Switzerland at the foot of the Matterhorn known for its ski resort, has started accepting bitcoin for government services.
Gold bulls set on the Jan highs at $1,611
At a current price of $1,582, gold bulls have found their mojo towards the end of the week. However, prices are still yet to match the highs accomplished on Monday ($,1588.17).
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.