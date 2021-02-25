US: Real GDP expands by in 4.1% (second estimate) in Q4 as expected

US economy grew by 4.1% in the fourth quarter as expected.

US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 90.00.

The United States' Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded at an annual rate of 4.1% in the fourth quarter, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis' second estimate showed on Thursday. This reading followed the initial estimate of 4% and came in line with the market expectation.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index inched slightly higher after this data and was last seen losing 0.38% on the day at 89.83.

Additional takeaways

"With the second estimate, upward revisions to residential fixed investment, private inventory investment, and state and local government spending were partly offset by a downward revision to personal consumption expenditures (PCE)."

"Current dollar GDP increased 6.1% at an annual rate, or $317.6 billion, in the fourth quarter to a level of $21.49 trillion."

"The price index for gross domestic purchases increased 1.8% in the fourth quarter, compared with an increase of 3.3%."