US: Real GDP expands by in 4.1% (second estimate) in Q4 as expected

- US economy grew by 4.1% in the fourth quarter as expected.
- US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 90.00.
The United States' Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded at an annual rate of 4.1% in the fourth quarter, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis' second estimate showed on Thursday. This reading followed the initial estimate of 4% and came in line with the market expectation.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index inched slightly higher after this data and was last seen losing 0.38% on the day at 89.83.
Additional takeaways
"With the second estimate, upward revisions to residential fixed investment, private inventory investment, and state and local government spending were partly offset by a downward revision to personal consumption expenditures (PCE)."
"Current dollar GDP increased 6.1% at an annual rate, or $317.6 billion, in the fourth quarter to a level of $21.49 trillion."
"The price index for gross domestic purchases increased 1.8% in the fourth quarter, compared with an increase of 3.3%."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
