US: Real GDP expands by 33.4% in Q3 vs. 33.1% expected

- Economic activity in the US grew by 33.4% in Q3.
- US Dollar Index posts modest daily gains near 90.20 after the data.
The United States' Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded at an annual rate of 33.4% in the third quarter, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis' third estimate showed on Tuesday. This reading beat the previous estimate and the market expectation of 33.1%.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this report and was last seen gaining 0.15% on a daily basis at 90.18.
Key takeaways from the press release
"The increase in third quarter GDP reflected continued efforts to reopen businesses and resume activities that were postponed or restricted due to COVID-19."
"The updated estimates primarily reflected upward revisions to consumer spending and nonresidential fixed investment that were partly offset by a downward revision to exports."
"Current dollar GDP increased 38.3% at an annual rate, or $1.65 trillion, in the third quarter to a level of $21.17 trillion."
"Real gross domestic income (GDI) increased 25.8% in the third quarter, in contrast to a decrease of 32.6% in the second quarter."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
