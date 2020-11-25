US: Real GDP expands by 33.1% in Q3 vs. 33.2% expected

Economic activity in the US grew at a robust pace in Q3.

US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory near 92.00.

The United States' Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded at an annual rate of 33.1% in the third quarter, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis' second estimate showed on Wednesday. This reading matched the initial estimate but came in lower than the market expectation of 33.2%.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index edged slightly lower and was last seen losing 0.05% on the day at 92.05.

Key takeaways from the press release

"With the second estimate, upward revisions to nonresidential fixed investment, residential investment, and exports were offset by downward revisions to state and local government spending, private inventory investment, and personal consumption expenditures (PCE)."

"Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, were revised up."

"Current dollar GDP increased 38.0% at an annual rate, or $1.64 trillion, in the third quarter to a level of $21.16 trillion."