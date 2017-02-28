US: Q4 GDP and trade balance in the limelight – BBH

Research Team at BBH suggests that in terms of economic data, the US session features a likely upward revision to Q4 growth to 2.1% from 1.9%, helped in part by better consumption.

Key Quotes

“The preliminary merchandise trade balance for January will be reported at the same time. The wholesale and retail inventories will be reported too and may be overshadowed by the other data. Later will be house prices, Chicago PMI, and the Conference Board's consumer confidence measure. The Fed's Harker and Williams speak toward the end of the session, while Bullard speak a couple of hours before the President.”