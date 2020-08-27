The second report of growth during the second quarter revised the annualized growth rate from -32.9% to -31.7%. Analysts at Wells Fargo, point out revisions were minor in terms of the underlying components and corporate profits plunged.
Key Quotes:
“Still, the revised swoon in second quarter real GDP remains by far the steepest rate of decline on record. The next steepest drop of 10.0% occurred in 1958. However, recent monthly indicators suggest real GDP will bounce markedly in the third quarter.”
“The revisions to the spending components were miniscule in the context of the unprecedented contraction in the economy. Real personal consumption expenditures (PCE), which accounts for two-thirds of spending in the economy, led the way with a decline of 34%. But growth in most other spending components remained deeply in negative territory.”
“Compared to a year-earlier, pre-tax profits fell 20.1% in Q2 as profitability was hammered by lockdowns, which led many businesses to either temporarily cease operation or continue under minimized capacity. The decline in domestic profits was entirely due to non-financial industries, where profits slid 15% in Q2 compared to Q1.”
“On a year-over-year basis, profits will likely remain negative through the end of 2020. Our latest forecast has profits declining by about 10% for 2020 as a whole. With the Q2 decline having come in as we expected, this forecast remains largely intact.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pares gains as Powell moderates message
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18 after a roundtrip toward 1.19. Fed Chair Powell announced a shift toward allowing inflation to overshoot but clarified it would be moderate.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.32 as Powell cools message
GBP/USD is trading around 1.32 off the highs as Fed Chair Powell said the bank's policy shift would allow only a moderate overshoot of inflation.
XAU/USD reverses sharply from weekly highs, falls to $1910
Gold prices are down for the day after a wild ride following the Federal Reserve updates to its statement on goals and monetary policy strategy. Initially, XAU/USD jumped to $1,976/oz hitting the highest level in a week but it then pulled back falling to as low as $1,909.
BTC/USD spikes to $11,600 and drops to $11,340 within one hour
Bitcoin price is currently around $11,360 after a failed attempt by the bulls to climb above $11,600 following some positive comments from Jerome Powell.
WTI consolidates recent gains near 25-week high above $43.50
WTI bulls catch a breather after rising to $43.86, the highest levels since early-March. The energy benchmark refreshed the multi-week high the previous day after weekly inventories from the EIA marked an extra drop than -3.694M forecast.