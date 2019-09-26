Rabobank analysts point out that today sees the third estimate of US GDP in Q2, which is not expected to deviate much from the second estimate.

Key Quotes

“US data on trade, inventories, jobless claims and pending home sales will also be released, but they are not likely to be major market movers either. In response to continued pressures in the repo markets, the New York Fed will increase the size of its overnight repo operations to USD 100 bn from USD 75 bn, while the two-week repos will be doubled to USD 60 billion.”