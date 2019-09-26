Rabobank analysts point out that today sees the third estimate of US GDP in Q2, which is not expected to deviate much from the second estimate.
Key Quotes
“US data on trade, inventories, jobless claims and pending home sales will also be released, but they are not likely to be major market movers either. In response to continued pressures in the repo markets, the New York Fed will increase the size of its overnight repo operations to USD 100 bn from USD 75 bn, while the two-week repos will be doubled to USD 60 billion.”
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers close to yearly lows as the dollar remains strong
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950, close to the yearly low of 1.0926. The greenback remains strong amid US-Sino trade uncertainty and Trump's troubles. US GDP and Draghi's speech are due.
GBP/USD is recovering amid UK political chaos, ahead of Carney
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2350, attempting a recovery. Furious scenes from parliament may continue today as House Leader Rees-Moog promises an exciting announcement. Brexit talks continue.
USD/JPY under pressure, bull flag seen on 15-min chart
The pair is trading in the red amid a marginal decline in the futures on the S&P 500 index. USD/JPY has created a bull flag on the 15-minute chart. A move above 107.74 would confirm a flag breakout and could fuel a rally above 108.00.
Gold edges higher, holds steady above $1500 mark
Gold edged higher on Thursday and recovered a part of the previous session's sharp intraday slide to weekly lows, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
Forex Today: Dollar is King amid Trump's troubles and trade uncertainty ahead of US GDP
The US dollar consolidated its gains with EUR/USD hovering above the 2019 lows. Robert Kaplan, President of the Dallas branch of the Federal Reserve and a known dove, said that further cuts have diminishing returns.