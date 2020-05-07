US: Productivity slides in Q1, coronavirus poses risk to the productive capacity – Wells Fargo

During the first quarter, nonfarm productivity fell 2.5% in the US, according to data presented Thursday. Analysts at Wells Fargo warn that the coronavirus crisis poses a major risk to the productive capacity of the economy.

Key Quotes:

“Output fell (-6.2%) more than hours worked (-3.8%). Both output and hours worked declined at the fastest rate since 2009.”

“Massive job losses since the end of March may mechanically boost productivity growth figures in the near-term. This is typical of recessions, but the focus should be on how productivity performs after the current crisis.”

“The slashing of business investment plans in the wake of COVID-19 is a major risk to the long-term productive capacity of the economy.”