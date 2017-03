Research Team at TDS suggests that the market expects US February producer prices to post a modest 0.1% m/m gain due in part to the headwind created by lower energy prices.

Key Quotes

“Ex-energy producer prices should be slightly stronger at 0.2% m/m.”

“NFIB Small Business Sentiment is expected by the market to edge lower in February to 105.6 from the post-election high of 105.9.”