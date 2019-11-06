According to analysts at TD Securities, the US producer prices are expected to advance a mild 0.1% m/m in May, bringing down the annual measure to 2.0% from 2.2% in April.

Key Quotes

“The ex-food and energy component is also expected to be soft, dropping a tenth to 2.3% y/y.”

“Conversely, the NFIB small business index is likely to have retreated in May (to 101.9 from 103.5), cutting short three consecutive months of sequential improvements and reaching its second lowest level post-elections.”