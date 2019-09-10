US: Producer price inflation should remain tame near term – Wells Fargo

On Wednesday, data on the US Producer Price Index for August is due. In line with market consensus, analysts at Wells Fargo, estimate the index rose 0.1%.
“The PPI index shows few signs of domestic producers taking advantage of any additional pricing power due to tariffs. PPI inflation has eased over the past year, with the headline index slowing to a 1.7% rate. Underscoring that softness, our preferred measure of core PPI inflation, which excludes food, energy and trade services (measured as margins), fell for the first time last month in nearly four years. With the exception of energy, input costs for processed goods and services fell in July and suggest producer price inflation should remain tame in the near term.”
“The PPI got a bump in July due to higher energy costs, but lower gas prices suggest only a 0.1% gain in August. That should keep the year-over-year change in producer prices below 2% and signal inflation is still not a threat to the Fed’s easier policy stance of late.”
EUR/USD flat around 1.1050 waiting for the ECB
The EUR/USD pair continues lacking directional strength, unable to attract investors amid the absence of relevant data and ahead of the ECB monetary policy meeting. Dollar among the weakest, despite risk appetite fades.
GBP/USD holds on to gains, despite Brexit turmoil
The GBP/USD pair consolidates near 1.2400, with the Pound backed by positive UK employment data, comments from BOE’s Carney saying that “the financial system in the UK is ready for Brexit whatever form it takes."
USD/JPY eases from monthly highs, trades below 107.50
Risk sentiment is still positive but losing momentum after another round of weak Chinese data. US Treasury yields continue recovering ground reaching fresh two-week highs. USD/JPY short-term bullish needs to accelerate through the daily high.
Gold continues to trade in negative territory below $1,500
The troy ounce of the precious metal extended its losses after breaking below the critical $1,500 level and touched its lowest level in nearly a month at $1,486.59.
Headlines are for Bitcoin, profits for Ethereum
SEC comments do not encourage a Bitcoin that is in defensive mode. Ethereum remains strong and is running to lead a change in the market. XRP moves away from the minima but lacks the strength to go further up.