US: Private sector employment increased by 237,000 jobs in August

US: Private sector employment increased by 237,000 jobs in AugustBy Eren Sengezer
"Private sector employment increased by 237,000 jobs from July to August," according to the August ADP National Employment Report.
Key quotes:
- Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute: "In August, the goods-producing sector saw the best performance in months with solid increases in both construction and manufacturing."
- "“Additionally, the trade industry pulled ahead to lead job gains across all industries, adding the most jobs it has seen since the end of 2016."
- "This could be an industry to watch as consumer spending and wage growth improves."
- Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics: "The job market continues to power forward. Job creation is strong across nearly all industries, company sizes."
- "Mounting labor shortages are set to get much worse. The initial BLS employment estimate is often very weak in August due to measurement problems, and is subsequently revised higher."
- "The ADP number is not impacted by those problems."
