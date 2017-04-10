US: Private Sector Employment Increased by 135,000 Jobs in September - ADP

US: Private Sector Employment Increased by 135,000 Jobs in September - ADPBy Eren Sengezer
"Private sector employment increased by 135,000 jobs from August to September according to the September National Employment Report," the ADP announced on Wednesday.
Key quotes:
- "“In September, small businesses experienced a dip in hiring,” said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and cohead of the ADP Research Institute.
- “This is in part due to Hurricane’s Harvey and Irma which significantly impacted smaller retailers."
- “In addition, the continued slow down we have seen in small business hiring could be due to a lack of competitive compensation to attract skilled talent.”
- Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics, said, “Hurricanes Harvey and Irma hurt the job market in September. Looking through the storms the job market remains sturdy and strong.”
