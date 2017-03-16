US President Trump’s budget plan addresses only "discretionary" programs

Reuters reports some of the US budget proposals, as outlined by the US President Trump for the fiscal year ahead.

Proposal will go public at 7:00 a.m. ET, i.e. 1100GMT.

Key Points:

According to a White House budget document, The blueprint does not cover "mandatory" spending established by law, like farm subsidies, but only addresses "discretionary" programs where lawmakers can adjust spending from year to year.

The Trump White House has said it plans to release a traditional full budget with a 10-year outlook for all government spending and revenues in mid-May.

