US President Trump: We’re getting great report from the doctors

Early Monday morning in Asia, US President Donald Trump tweeted a video of himself praising the latest health reports from his doctors. The Republican leader also thanks to the medical staff and all those supporters while suggesting a “surprise visit” while saying to understand the virus by going into the “real school”. The underlying tone of President Trump seems a bit more positive than his earlier videos.

FX implications

The news fails to renew market sentiment even with the upbeat tone of Mr. Trump. AUD/USD stays pressured near 0.7160 by the time of the press. The reason could be traced from worsening virus conditions in New York, France and Ireland as well as uncertainty surrounding the US stimulus bill.

Update

Only after a minutes following his tweet, US President Trump takes a short drive outside Walter Reed while wearing a mask.