U.S. President Trump: We are going to "massively" lower taxes on middle-class

By Felipe Erazo

During a speech at Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) 2017, U.S. President Donald Trump said that he'll "massively" lower taxes on middle-class.

More headlines (via Reuters):

  • We will make tax code simpler and fair
  • We will be substantially upgrading our military
  • Putting in massive budget request for US military
  • It's going to be one of the most massive military buildups in US history
  • We believe in peace through strength and that's what we will have
  • I've directed military to create plan to totally obliterate ISIS
  • We are doing one-on-one trade deals
  • We don't need 75% of our regulation
  • We are going to protect our environment and our workers
  • We are going to massively reduce taxes
  • We're going to make our taxes much more simple and fair