U.S. President Trump: We are going to "massively" lower taxes on middle-class

U.S. President Trump: We are going to "massively" lower taxes on middle-classBy Felipe Erazo
During a speech at Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) 2017, U.S. President Donald Trump said that he'll "massively" lower taxes on middle-class.
More headlines (via Reuters):
- We will make tax code simpler and fair
- We will be substantially upgrading our military
- Putting in massive budget request for US military
- It's going to be one of the most massive military buildups in US history
- We believe in peace through strength and that's what we will have
- I've directed military to create plan to totally obliterate ISIS
- We are doing one-on-one trade deals
- We don't need 75% of our regulation
- We are going to protect our environment and our workers
- We are going to massively reduce taxes
- We're going to make our taxes much more simple and fair