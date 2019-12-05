US President Trump: US/China meetings are ‘going well’

US President Trump has said that the US is having meetings and discussions with China.

Describes meetings as ‘going well’.

Something could happen regarding 15th Dec tariffs, but we are ‘not discussing that yet’.



US may ‘do thing related to trade’ with countries that are not contributing enough to NATO.

FX implications

The market will want confirmation from China that talks are going well, and so far, China’s official spokespeople are keeping quiet on the matter. Markets are still concerned that a phase-one agreement can even be reached. The fact of the matter is, China still insists that if both sides reach a phase-one agreement, relevant tariffs must be lowered. This came from Gao Feng, Ministry of Commerce spokesman according to a CNBC translation Mandarin-language remarks. Indeed, both countries indicated a rollback of tariffs would be part of a so-called phase-one agreement. AUD would be a major beneficiary on such a scenario.