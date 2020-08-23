US President Trump preps the open for 'very good news'

There will be a news conference for which the US President Donald Trump has tweeted preparing the audience for ''very good news''.

Important White House News Conference at 5:30 (sharp) today. Very good news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2020

Meanwhile, there is news on the coronavirus vaccine progress, with an article published in today's Financial Times:

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Monday August 24 https://t.co/UOxsmB7vYn pic.twitter.com/nFoydJnvaz — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 23, 2020

The Trump administration is considering fast tracking an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed in the UK for use in the United States, according to a Financial Times report.

Market implications

The availability of a vaccine before the US presidential election could allow President Donald Trump to justify his administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has faced widespread criticism.

With stocks making all-time highs, good news is likely already factored in, to an extent.

However, there is always room for the fact to underpin further upside potential on a week where investors have already ear marked the Federal Reserve as the main event.

