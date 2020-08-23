US President Trump preps the open for 'very good news'

There will be a news conference for which the US President Donald Trump has tweeted preparing the audience for ''very good news''.
Important White House News Conference at 5:30 (sharp) today. Very good news!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2020
Watch live
Meanwhile, there is news on the coronavirus vaccine progress, with an article published in today's Financial Times:
Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Monday August 24 https://t.co/UOxsmB7vYn pic.twitter.com/nFoydJnvaz— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 23, 2020
The Trump administration is considering fast tracking an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed in the UK for use in the United States, according to a Financial Times report.
Market implications
The availability of a vaccine before the US presidential election could allow President Donald Trump to justify his administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has faced widespread criticism.
With stocks making all-time highs, good news is likely already factored in, to an extent.
However, there is always room for the fact to underpin further upside potential on a week where investors have already ear marked the Federal Reserve as the main event.
More on this here: S&P 500 Index Weekly Forecast: Stimulus hopes are keeping the tide from turning
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovering above 1.18 amid better market mood
EUR/USD is moving higher, attempting recovery amid a better market mood. Hopes for a coronavirus cure and vaccine are battling the virus resurgence in Europe. Investors await Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.31 amid Brexit concerns, furlough scheme uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading around 1.31, stable. as markets await developments on the critical job furlough scheme. Another inconclusive round of Brexit talks is weighing on the pound.
XAU/USD edges higher to $1950 area amid a weaker USD
Gold is moving up to around $1,950, buoyed by a better market mood that is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. The Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole Symposium is awaited.
Bitcoin keeps a winning card on hand
Bitcoin's chart leaves the door open to reaching new relative highs. Ethereum is still in a downward spiral and is losing market share to Bitcoin. Extreme market optimism remains a risk as a correction may come.
WTI: Mildly bid above $42.00 in Asia even as bounce off 200-bar SMA fades
WTI stays pressured following its U-turn from $42.76. Bearish MACD, normal RSI conditions and multiple resistances challenge the bulls. Key Fibonacci retracement levels add to the downside support past-200-bar SMA.