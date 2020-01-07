US President Trump: Prepared for any potential Iran retaleration

US President Donald Trump is crossing the wires and has said that the US is totally prepared for Iranian retaliation, would retaliate in turn. The President has told reporters he would obey international law on avoiding targeting cultural sites in military attacks, walking back a threat he made to Iran days earlier. This follows the news from the weekend that the US has targeted 52 Iranian sites, including ones that are very important to Iranian culture, and would strike if Iran attacks Americans or US assets in response to the killing of its military commander, Qassem Soleimani.

Key comments

Says Soleimani was travelling with the head of Hezbollah and a lot of lives were saved by killing him.

Trump says Soleimani was planning a big attack.

Trump says US had been following Soleimani for a long time.

Would like to withdraw troops from Iraq at some point.

Will only consider sanctions on Iraq if not treated with respect.

does not know anything about the withdrawal letter.

If US would leave Iraq, would leave Iran with a much bigger footprint.

Trump says he wants to obey the law when it comes to the question of targeting cultural sites.

Trump says US wants Iraq to provide for its own security.

Market implications

Wall Street is mixed on the day with the benchmarks consolidating blow record highs as investors say on the sidelines in wait and see mode. Oil prices have dropped back from the spike highs with the price of WTI currently resting on a key resistance level around $62.60 within the day's range of $63.13 and $62.10.