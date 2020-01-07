US President Trump: Prepared for any potential Iran retaleration

US President Donald Trump is crossing the wires and has said that the US is totally prepared for Iranian retaliation, would retaliate in turn. The President has told reporters he would obey international law on avoiding targeting cultural sites in military attacks, walking back a threat he made to Iran days earlier. This follows the news from the weekend that the US has targeted 52 Iranian sites, including ones that are very important to Iranian culture, and would strike if Iran attacks Americans or US assets in response to the killing of its military commander, Qassem Soleimani.
Key comments
- Says Soleimani was travelling with the head of Hezbollah and a lot of lives were saved by killing him.
- Trump says Soleimani was planning a big attack.
- Trump says US had been following Soleimani for a long time.
- Would like to withdraw troops from Iraq at some point.
- Will only consider sanctions on Iraq if not treated with respect.
- does not know anything about the withdrawal letter.
- If US would leave Iraq, would leave Iran with a much bigger footprint.
- Trump says he wants to obey the law when it comes to the question of targeting cultural sites.
- Trump says US wants Iraq to provide for its own security.
Market implications
Wall Street is mixed on the day with the benchmarks consolidating blow record highs as investors say on the sidelines in wait and see mode. Oil prices have dropped back from the spike highs with the price of WTI currently resting on a key resistance level around $62.60 within the day's range of $63.13 and $62.10.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extending its falls amid upbeat US data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, as the US dollar is gaining ground. The US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 55 points while ongoing Mid-East tensions also support the greenback.
GBP/USD reverses gains as parliament resumes Brexit debate
GBP/USD is below 1.3150, reversing gains seen earlier. The UK parliament reconvenes after the holidays and is set to advance PM Johnson's Brexit bill. Mid-East tensions have diminished.
US dollar is not always a safe haven
We are getting a new debate about the nature and extent of geopolitical crises on currency levels. One point of view is that the dollar is not always a safe haven. This may be true but you have to go back quite far in recent history to find it.
XAU/USD clings to 6.5-year highs
The yellow metal is trading in a bull trend above its main monthly simple moving averages (SMAs). The market is attempting to have a convincing break above the 1560/1600 price zone.
USD/JPY extends recovery breaking above 108.50
US dollar rises further across the board after US data. USD/JPY up for the second day, recovers important technical levels. Economic data from the US came in better-than-expected, helping the upside.