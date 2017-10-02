U.S. President Trump: I'll do something very rapidly next week regarding U.S. security

U.S. President Trump: I'll do something very rapidly next week regarding U.S. securityBy Felipe Erazo
During the joint press conference from the White House with Japan's PM Shinzo Abe, U.S. President Donald Trump said, when asked about circuit court's immigration ruling, that "we will do whatever is necessary to keep U.S. safe".
Key quotes (via Reuters):
- Will do something very rapidly next week regarding U.S. security
- Says as no doubt will win that particular case on immigration
- Will not allow people into U.S. who are looking to do harm, will let in lots of other people