US President Trump hopes to sign China deal at Chile APEC summit

Trade deal headlines being sounded by Trump and US President Trump and Lighthizer.

Trump has said that a trade deal with China is coming along great.

Trump says he hopes to sign a China deal at the Chile APEC summit.

Trump says that China is purchasing agri-products.

China sent statement saying they expect a deal.

Meanwhile, USTR Lighthizer said that the US target is to have Phase One Trade Deal with China by the time of Chile APEC Summit

Some issues left to resolve.

China is purchasing agricultural products now.

FX implications

The US Dollar, AUD, Yuan and Yen are the main currencies to react to such headlines. The Aussie and Yuan can find support on progress while the US Dollar and Yen tend to tail-off and vice versa. AUD/USD is a touch firmer on the headlines and now off the US session lows.