US President Trump: Had a very good meeting with Khalid bin Salman

US President Donald Trump has tweeted that he "had a very good meeting with Khalid bin Salman of Saudi Arabia."

We discussed Trade, Military, Oil Prices, Security, and Stability in the Middle East!

This follows a series of headlines surrounding the Parisian Gulf crisis whereby the targeted US killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani threatens to engulf the Middle East in a devastating new war. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has defended Donald Trump’s decision to order the drone strike that killed Qassem Soleimani. Speaking to reporters, the US secretary of state said the attack was “entirely legal” and “appropriate”, adding: “It was the right decision, we got it right.”

The US secretary of state spoke today, a day after the Pentagon issued contradictory and confusing signals about whether US troops would be pulled from Iraq. Trump doubled down on his threats to strike Iranian cultural sites – an international war crime that Pompeo had earlier tried to deny the President had said at all.

