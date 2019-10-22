US President Trump: Good news on Turkey, Syria and the Middle East

US President Trump has been crossing the wires with an update on the Middle East sayin that:

"Good news seems to be happening with respect to Turkey, Syria and the Middle East. Further reports to come later!" - Twitter

Developing story...

Market implications:

Oil is the one to watch here as well as currencies such as the Yen and CAD with respect to the tradable majors. Oil has been on the bid, but OPEC has been the news there - More on that here: WTI bulls capped ahead of $55 handle as market weighs probability of OPEC+ cuts. However, peace in the ME is considered bearish for oil.